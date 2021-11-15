Welcome,
November 15, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Shell Moving HQ to UK
Author
Topic: Shell Moving HQ to UK
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 079
«
on:
Today
at 08:20:04 AM »
No longer going to be Royal Dutch Shell with joint UK and NL official status just going to be based in London for financial purposes.
Will have some remainers frothing!
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 442
Crabamity
Re: Shell Moving HQ to UK
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 10:17:11 PM »
Slacker employment law in the Uk. Minefield in the Netherlands
Bill Buxton
Online
Posts: 5 179
Re: Shell Moving HQ to UK
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:04:12 PM »
Despite Brexit?
