Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 15, 2021, 11:37:42 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Shell Moving HQ to UK  (Read 118 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 079


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:20:04 AM »
No longer going to be Royal Dutch Shell with joint UK and NL official status just going to be based in London for financial purposes.

Will have some remainers frothing! 
Logged
calamity
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 8 442

Crabamity


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:17:11 PM »
Slacker employment law in the Uk. Minefield in the Netherlands 
Logged
Bill Buxton
*****
Online Online

Posts: 5 179


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 11:04:12 PM »
Despite Brexit?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 