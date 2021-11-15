You can't argue the stadiums look impressive
It also shows what money can do for you in sport!
I don't agree with a winter world cup or the human rights issues around that part of the world
I will watch it though - so I'm part of the problem and so my words are tad hypocritical to others I would guess.
The world cup should be played in the summer regardless of what country is awarded it - that is my overriding opinion. When push come to shove.https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16734052/qatar-2022-world-cup-140billion-spectacular/