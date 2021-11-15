Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Qatar World Cup  (Read 31 times)
« on: Today at 06:45:45 AM »
You can't argue the stadiums look impressive


It also shows what money can do for you in sport!

I don't agree with a winter world cup or the human rights issues around that part of the world


I will watch it though - so I'm part of the problem and so my words are tad hypocritical to others I would guess.


The world cup should be played in the summer regardless of what country is awarded it - that is my overriding opinion. When push come to shove.

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16734052/qatar-2022-world-cup-140billion-spectacular/
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:25:34 AM »
I've got little interest at this point and would like it to be binned but that's not going to happen and I'm as big a hypocrite as the next man and will no doubt watch it when it comes round!

See the Chelsea's womens captain has slated it over the weekend, fair play to her but she's not got any influence and no vested interest
