Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 14, 2021, 09:22:48 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: CHELSEA THRASH MAN CITY . . . MAN UT HELD !!!  (Read 54 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 767


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Today at 06:47:45 PM »
WHY DON'T THEY KEEP WOMEN'S FOOTBALL OUT THE WAY. STOP CONFUSING ME !!!

I DON'T GO ON FOR WOMEN'S FOOTBALL. NOT INTERESTED !!!   

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football     oleary
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 304


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:54:17 PM »
agreed sky sports football batters my head in at a first glance - when looking at results.

I'm in trining now to look for the WSL first - to avoid any shocks monkey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 