Tortured_Mind

Online



Posts: 17 767





JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 17 767JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT CHELSEA THRASH MAN CITY . . . MAN UT HELD !!! « on: Today at 06:47:45 PM »



I DON'T GO ON FOR WOMEN'S FOOTBALL. NOT INTERESTED !!!



https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football WHY DON'T THEY KEEP WOMEN'S FOOTBALL OUT THE WAY. STOP CONFUSING ME !!!I DON'T GO ON FOR WOMEN'S FOOTBALL. NOT INTERESTED !!! Logged Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats