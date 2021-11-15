Welcome,
November 15, 2021
You, yes you OTR
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 314
You, yes you OTR
«
on:
Yesterday
at 05:27:43 PM
What a day to be trying to score inter forum political points.
Don't use such a day for your obsessive agenda K Dogg
If you do, then SHAME ON YOU
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 664
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 05:30:27 PM
I can imagine a few sporting one of these
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 767
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 05:50:51 PM
DESIGNER YOU SEE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 309
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 06:12:05 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on
Yesterday
at 05:30:27 PM
I can imagine a few sporting one of these
That towersy smiley is worth its weight in gold
headset
Online
Posts: 3 309
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 06:13:26 PM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 05:50:51 PM
DESIGNER YOU SEE !!!
Your mate the hawker will like that if he thinks its worth a weigh in at the scrappy
they like shiny things I'm told...
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 767
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 06:18:51 PM
AYE IT WAS BUSINESS FOR ALL OF THEM TODAY, RAG N BONE AND ALL !!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 767
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #6 on:
Yesterday
at 07:11:00 PM
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 664
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #7 on:
Yesterday
at 07:13:41 PM
Those suit trousers never fail to make me laugh
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 314
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #8 on:
Yesterday
at 10:36:48 PM
BUT ARE THEY SCRAPPING PANTALOONS?
THE SENIOR LADS TALK A GOOD SCRAP.
FRUITY FUCKERS EH?
headset
Online
Posts: 3 309
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 06:06:10 AM
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 07:11:00 PM
He would be proud of that barnet now ... as the captain says not so much the duds.
Whoever took the photo is one friend he can't trust
Surely they must have noticed something doesn't look right ...
