November 15, 2021, 06:16:52 AM
Author Topic: You, yes you OTR  (Read 207 times)
Archie Stevens
« on: Yesterday at 05:27:43 PM »
What a day to be trying to score inter forum political points.
Don't use such a day for your obsessive agenda K Dogg
If you do, then SHAME ON YOU
El Capitan
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 05:30:27 PM »
I can imagine a few sporting one of these :notguilty:
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 05:50:51 PM »
DESIGNER YOU SEE !!!
headset
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 06:12:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Yesterday at 05:30:27 PM
I can imagine a few sporting one of these :notguilty:




That towersy smiley is worth its weight in gold
headset
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 06:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 05:50:51 PM
DESIGNER YOU SEE !!!



Your mate the hawker will like that if he thinks its worth a weigh in at the scrappy


they like shiny things I'm told...
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 06:18:51 PM »
AYE IT WAS BUSINESS FOR ALL OF THEM TODAY, RAG N BONE AND ALL !!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 07:11:00 PM »
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 07:13:41 PM »
Those suit trousers never fail to make me laugh  monkey monkey
Archie Stevens
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 10:36:48 PM »
BUT ARE THEY SCRAPPING PANTALOONS?

THE SENIOR LADS TALK A GOOD SCRAP.
FRUITY FUCKERS EH? :jackanory:
headset
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:06:10 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:00 PM





He would be proud of that barnet now ... as the captain says not so much the duds.


Whoever took the photo is one friend he can't trust



Surely they must have noticed something doesn't look right ...monkey
