headset

Online



Posts: 3 309





Posts: 3 309 Re: You, yes you OTR « Reply #9 on: Today at 06:06:10 AM » Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 07:11:00 PM









He would be proud of that barnet now ... as the captain says not so much the duds.





Whoever took the photo is one friend he can't trust







Surely they must have noticed something doesn't look right ... He would be proud of that barnet now ... as the captain says not so much the duds.Whoever took the photo is one friend he can't trustSurely they must have noticed something doesn't look right ... Logged