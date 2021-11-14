Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 14, 2021, 06:20:12 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
You, yes you OTR
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: You, yes you OTR (Read 41 times)
Archie Stevens
Offline
Posts: 313
You, yes you OTR
«
on:
Today
at 05:27:43 PM »
What a day to be trying to score inter forum political points.
Don't use such a day for your obsessive agenda K Dogg
If you do, then SHAME ON YOU
Logged
El Capitan
Online
Posts: 45 661
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 05:30:27 PM »
I can imagine a few sporting one of these
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 762
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 05:50:51 PM »
DESIGNER YOU SEE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Online
Posts: 3 301
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:12:05 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on
Today
at 05:30:27 PM
I can imagine a few sporting one of these
That towersy smiley is worth its weight in gold
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 301
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 06:13:26 PM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Today
at 05:50:51 PM
DESIGNER YOU SEE !!!
Your mate the hawker will like that if he thinks its worth a weigh in at the scrappy
they like shiny things I'm told...
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 762
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: You, yes you OTR
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 06:18:51 PM »
AYE IT WAS BUSINESS FOR ALL OF THEM TODAY, RAG N BONE AND ALL !!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...