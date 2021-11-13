Welcome,
November 15, 2021, 09:32:18 AM
TWISTER !!!
Author
Topic: TWISTER !!! (Read 64 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 769
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
TWISTER !!!
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:36:29 PM »
WINS AGAIN !!!
SKELLY . . . HITS THE DECK AGAIN
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 769
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TWISTER !!!
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 04:40:00 PM »
DIDN'T GET TO BED TILL 4 TWISTER AFTER YESTERDAY'S WINNER !!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 769
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TWISTER !!!
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 04:41:45 PM »
TWISTER
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 319
Re: TWISTER !!!
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 07:01:32 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 04:40:00 PM
DIDN'T GET TO BED TILL 4 TWISTER AFTER YESTERDAY'S WINNER !!!
Late one for You or twister TM......
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 319
Re: TWISTER !!!
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 07:03:32 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on
Yesterday
at 04:41:45 PM
TWISTER
Ah right so that's twister - it all makes sense now
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 769
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: TWISTER !!!
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:28:50 AM »
FREQUENTS THE HOLLOW BOTTOM DOES OUR TWISTER.
PARTIAL TO A PINT OR TWO !!!
Logged
