Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 15, 2021, 09:32:18 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: TWISTER !!!  (Read 64 times)
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 769


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« on: Yesterday at 04:36:29 PM »
WINS AGAIN !!!   :mido:

SKELLY . . . HITS THE DECK AGAIN   souey
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 769


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:40:00 PM »
DIDN'T GET TO BED TILL 4 TWISTER AFTER YESTERDAY'S WINNER !!!  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 769


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:41:45 PM »


                                                  TWISTER
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 319


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:01:32 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:40:00 PM
DIDN'T GET TO BED TILL 4 TWISTER AFTER YESTERDAY'S WINNER !!!  :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer: :beer:   mick

Late one for You or twister TM......
Logged
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 319


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: Today at 07:03:32 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 04:41:45 PM


                                                  TWISTER



Ah right so that's twister - it all makes sense now
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 769


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:28:50 AM »
FREQUENTS THE HOLLOW BOTTOM DOES OUR TWISTER.

PARTIAL TO A PINT OR TWO !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 