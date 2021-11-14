Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 17, 2021, 06:19:00 AM
Author Topic: Monkeyman  (Read 268 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 665


« on: November 14, 2021, 04:22:51 PM »
What happened to him? Always thought he was a good poster and a sound fella  :like:



I know he went over to RAW briefly, but the admin clique bullied him off there  :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 3 354


« Reply #1 on: November 14, 2021, 06:28:34 PM »
I didn't know he was bullied off Raw that ken again the dirty bastard - it might be young toms doing as he feels his way to the top - I've had some crack with monkey - he is still not a bad lad he should get himself back on here...



Just a thought he might be Winston in disguise.... feeling his way back in on the QT.
headset
Posts: 3 354


« Reply #2 on: November 14, 2021, 06:35:24 PM »
i might be wrong - I think tom is over the road dishing lectures out over remembrance day to muttley and co...monkey


Go on tom lad!!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 665


« Reply #3 on: November 14, 2021, 06:37:16 PM »
That techno Tom lad gets everywhere including a lot of sweaty crevices in Brotton  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 3 354


« Reply #4 on: November 15, 2021, 07:09:42 AM »
Is techno - tom aswell


He is not short of a log in that lad
Winston
Posts: 372


« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:47:09 PM »
I only have an account on here.

No account on FMTTM or RR or OneBoro

The Mrs is from round here. Any other questions, do ask!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 392

Infant Herpes


« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:22:52 PM »
Was he the same Monkeyman who posted on Fly Me? Because that Monkeyman was definitely Rod Liddle.
I know where you live
Robbso
Posts: 15 371


« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:25:10 PM »
Doubt it, monkey lived in Holland and enjoyed boozing in his under crackers :beer:
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 086


« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:30:19 PM »
Rod Liddle is Monkey MFC on Flyme
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 787


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:56:04 PM »
 jc

  https://youtu.be/8miotqEVeSo oleary
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 3 354


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:57:44 AM »
Quote from: Robbso on Yesterday at 09:25:10 PM
Doubt it, monkey lived in Holland and enjoyed boozing in his under crackers :beer:

That's him - I had some crack with him over his drinking in his undies after he had a pop at me over getting involved in the Bernie - towersy internet battle. he seemed a decent lad in fairness who enjoyed a bet and drink
headset
Posts: 3 354


« Reply #11 on: Today at 05:58:56 AM »
Quote from: Tortured_Mind on Yesterday at 09:56:04 PM
jc

  https://youtu.be/8miotqEVeSo oleary


monkey Fucking cracker of a song


Come back monkey - we ain't RAW the is no bullies on here
