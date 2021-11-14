Welcome,
November 16, 2021, 11:01:36 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Monkeyman
Author
Topic: Monkeyman (Read 227 times)
El Capitan
Posts: 45 665
Monkeyman
«
on:
November 14, 2021, 04:22:51 PM
What happened to him? Always thought he was a good poster and a sound fella
I know he went over to RAW briefly, but the admin clique bullied him off there
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 3 346
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #1 on:
November 14, 2021, 06:28:34 PM
I didn't know he was bullied off Raw that ken again the dirty bastard - it might be young toms doing as he feels his way to the top - I've had some crack with monkey - he is still not a bad lad he should get himself back on here...
Just a thought he might be Winston in disguise.... feeling his way back in on the QT.
headset
Posts: 3 346
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #2 on:
November 14, 2021, 06:35:24 PM
i might be wrong - I think tom is over the road dishing lectures out over remembrance day to muttley and co...
Go on tom lad!!
El Capitan
Posts: 45 665
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #3 on:
November 14, 2021, 06:37:16 PM
That techno Tom lad gets everywhere including a lot of sweaty crevices in Brotton
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 3 346
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 07:09:42 AM »
Is techno - tom aswell
He is not short of a log in that lad
Winston
Posts: 372
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 08:47:09 PM »
I only have an account on here.
No account on FMTTM or RR or OneBoro
The Mrs is from round here. Any other questions, do ask!
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Posts: 392
Infant Herpes
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 09:22:52 PM »
Was he the same Monkeyman who posted on Fly Me? Because that Monkeyman was definitely Rod Liddle.
I know where you live
Robbso
Posts: 15 371
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #7 on:
Today
at 09:25:10 PM »
Doubt it, monkey lived in Holland and enjoyed boozing in his under crackers
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 086
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #8 on:
Today
at 09:30:19 PM »
Rod Liddle is Monkey MFC on Flyme
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 786
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Monkeyman
«
Reply #9 on:
Today
at 09:56:04 PM »
https://youtu.be/8miotqEVeSo
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
