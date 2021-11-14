El Capitan

« on: November 14, 2021, 04:22:51 PM »







I know he went over to RAW briefly, but the admin clique bullied him off there What happened to him? Always thought he was a good poster and a sound fella

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #1 on: November 14, 2021, 06:28:34 PM » I didn't know he was bullied off Raw that ken again the dirty bastard - it might be young toms doing as he feels his way to the top - I've had some crack with monkey - he is still not a bad lad he should get himself back on here...







Just a thought he might be Winston in disguise.... feeling his way back in on the QT. Logged

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #2 on: November 14, 2021, 06:35:24 PM »





Go on tom lad!! i might be wrong - I think tom is over the road dishing lectures out over remembrance day to muttley and co...Go on tom lad!!

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #3 on: November 14, 2021, 06:37:16 PM » That techno Tom lad gets everywhere including a lot of sweaty crevices in Brotton

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 07:09:42 AM » Is techno - tom aswell





He is not short of a log in that lad

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:47:09 PM » I only have an account on here.



No account on FMTTM or RR or OneBoro



The Mrs is from round here. Any other questions, do ask! Logged

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:22:52 PM » Was he the same Monkeyman who posted on Fly Me? Because that Monkeyman was definitely Rod Liddle.

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #7 on: Today at 09:25:10 PM » Doubt it, monkey lived in Holland and enjoyed boozing in his under crackers

Re: Monkeyman « Reply #8 on: Today at 09:30:19 PM » Rod Liddle is Monkey MFC on Flyme