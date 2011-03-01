Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Topic: Queen Liz on her last legs by the sound of it
El Capitan
« on: Yesterday at 04:20:56 PM »
Isnt it about time we got rid of this royal family bullshit?


Its not like they do anything  oleary
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:05:28 AM »
Booooo  Captain- monkey



Long live the queen - we have to keep the fly me lurkers dancing to the tune somehow :ukfist:
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:20:36 AM »
Get shot of the lot of em and trouser the cash
