November 15, 2021, 09:32:11 AM
ComeOnBoro.com
Queen Liz on her last legs by the sound of it
Author
Topic: Queen Liz on her last legs by the sound of it (Read 119 times)
El Capitan
Queen Liz on her last legs by the sound of it
Yesterday
at 04:20:56 PM »
Isnt it about time we got rid of this royal family bullshit?
Its not like they do anything
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Re: Queen Liz on her last legs by the sound of it
Today
at 07:05:28 AM »
Booooo Captain-
Long live the queen - we have to keep the fly me lurkers dancing to the tune somehow
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Re: Queen Liz on her last legs by the sound of it
Today
at 09:20:36 AM »
Get shot of the lot of em and trouser the cash
