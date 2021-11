headset

What's all that about I wonder... hope all are well & no casualties...





I hope its just scouse scally's pissing abou - tand not our friends up to no good again





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-hear



JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Posts: 3 086 Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital « Reply #4 on: November 14, 2021, 10:40:57 PM » Might have gone too soon on the not islamists bit was watching on foreign TV and didn't realise the white blokes with hands on their head weren't those being nicked.



Does sound like it might have been a suicide bomber who blew themselves up. Logged

Fair play to the scouse hero for locking the bastard in the car.



Low lifes looking to target a hospital you can't get much lower than that - the dirty twats.



Away from the capital as well - which is another added worry for us northerners.



More than likely see the north as a soft target -



Give him the freedom of the country





well done that man....





I think you are right on that TM - he wanted the veterans by the sounds of things -



I think you are right on that TM - he wanted the veterans by the sounds of things -

Unknown to the spooks as well which is a scary bit - especially when you have them flooding in from the channel - the will always be 1 or 2 bad apples that manage to come in that way.

Posts: 17 130 Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital « Reply #10 on: November 15, 2021, 07:24:29 PM » The police statement says he got in and asked to go to that hospital, no mention of Remembrance Day parade. Also the film shows the bomb exploding as the taxi pulls up. The cabby was one lucky fucker indeed Logged

Taken in by someone named in the article (sounds fishy) repaid his good faith by dragging his name through the mud by doing what he has done.



Stricter controls need to be put in place with these free do as you please asylum seekers if this is how they carry on in the is good country of ours.







Had played the old I've converted to Christianity card to try and stay in the country, had been caught with a knife, had been here 8 years, our systems are mess Logged

If I was in another country and it could get me help I would go for it...





Patel is looking to clamp down on channel crossings.. after this attack





Posts: 3 086 Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital « Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:14:27 AM » One of my family who is into god bothering told me how happy they were that there were loads of new arrivals to Teesside joining their church about 10 years ago now, as the conversation went on it came out that most of them were immediately adding it to their claims to stay, my relative didn't see the connection Logged