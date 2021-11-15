headset

Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
« on: Yesterday at 04:02:11 PM »

What's all that about I wonder... hope all are well & no casualties...





I hope its just scouse scally's pissing abou - tand not our friends up to no good again





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-hear



Tortured_Mind

JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:24:05 PM »
TERRORIST ATTACK !!!

Itchy_ring

Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 PM »
Might have gone too soon on the not islamists bit was watching on foreign TV and didn't realise the white blokes with hands on their head weren't those being nicked.



Does sound like it might have been a suicide bomber who blew themselves up. Logged

headset

Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:58:54 AM »





Fair play to the scouse hero for locking the bastard in the car.



Low lifes looking to target a hospital you can't get much lower than that - the dirty twats.



Away from the capital as well - which is another added worry for us northerners.



More than likely see the north as a soft target -



headset

Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
« Reply #6 on: Today at 08:06:39 AM »





Give him the freedom of the country





well done that man....





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-heard-o Picture of the Liverpool taxi hero....Give him the freedom of the countrywell done that man.... Logged