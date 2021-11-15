Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 15, 2021, 06:16:46 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital (Read 220 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 309
Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
«
on:
Yesterday
at 04:02:11 PM »
What's all that about I wonder...
hope all are well & no casualties...
I hope its just scouse scally's pissing abou - tand not our friends up to no good again
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-hear
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 767
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 08:24:05 PM »
TERRORIST ATTACK !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 074
Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:28:43 PM »
Sadly one dead, 3 arrests, don't think it's islamists from the look of who were getting nicked.
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 664
Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:28:43 PM
don't think it's islamists from the look of who were getting nicked.
No chance of a ton, Quntzy
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 074
Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 10:40:57 PM »
Might have gone too soon on the not islamists bit was watching on foreign TV and didn't realise the white blokes with hands on their head weren't those being nicked.
Does sound like it might have been a suicide bomber who blew themselves up.
Logged
headset
Online
Posts: 3 309
Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 05:58:54 AM »
Its sounds like the snack bar lot... (not confirmed yet)
Fair play to the scouse hero for locking the bastard in the car.
Low lifes looking to target a hospital you can't get much lower than that - the dirty twats.
Away from the capital as well - which is another added worry for us northerners.
More than likely see the north as a soft target -
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16734365/liverpool-hospital-explosion-hero-cabbie/
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...