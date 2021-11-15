Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 15, 2021, 12:07:38 AM
Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
« on: Yesterday at 04:02:11 PM »

What's all that about I wonder...lost  hope all are well & no casualties...


I hope its just scouse scally's pissing abou - tand not our friends up to no good again rava


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-hear
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 08:24:05 PM »
TERRORIST ATTACK !!!   mick
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:28:43 PM »
Sadly one dead, 3 arrests, don't think it's islamists from the look of who were getting nicked.
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:31:29 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on Yesterday at 09:28:43 PM
don't think it's islamists from the look of who were getting nicked.



No chance of a ton, Quntzy 
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:40:57 PM »
Might have gone too soon on the not islamists bit was watching on foreign TV and didn't realise the white blokes with hands on their head weren't those being nicked.

Does sound like it might have been a suicide bomber who blew themselves up.
