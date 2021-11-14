Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 14, 2021, 09:22:29 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital  (Read 103 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 304


View Profile
« on: Today at 04:02:11 PM »

What's all that about I wonder...lost  hope all are well & no casualties...


I hope its just scouse scally's pissing abou - tand not our friends up to no good again rava


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-hear
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 767


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:24:05 PM »
TERRORIST ATTACK !!!   mick
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 