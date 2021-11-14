Welcome,
November 14, 2021, 09:22:29 PM
Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
Topic: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
headset
Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
Today
at 04:02:11 PM »
What's all that about I wonder...
hope all are well & no casualties...
I hope its just scouse scally's pissing abou - tand not our friends up to no good again
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200811/Bomb-squad-called-hospital-sounds-explosion-hear
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Bomb Explosion Outside Liverpool hospital
Today
at 08:24:05 PM »
TERRORIST ATTACK !!!
