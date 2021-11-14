Welcome,
November 14, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
DIDN`T SEE MR GREY SPORTING A POPPY !!!
Author
Topic: DIDN`T SEE MR GREY SPORTING A POPPY !!!
Tortured_Mind
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
DIDN`T SEE MR GREY SPORTING A POPPY !!!
Today
at 11:27:42 AM »
ALTHOUGH I DID SEE HIM UNLOADING ALL HIS SPECIAL OFFER BOXES OF BOOZE FROM HIS CAR.
LEST WE FORGET MR GREY !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Re: DIDN`T SEE MR GREY SPORTING A POPPY !!!
Today
at 01:11:03 PM »
Does he post on fly me - they have a few hardline rebels amongst them ..
Tortured_Mind
Re: DIDN`T SEE MR GREY SPORTING A POPPY !!!
Today
at 01:34:46 PM »
NO, HE'S TOO BORING. McPEO NOT SHOWING MUCH INTERST EITHER USING NOISY MACHINERY AT 12.15.
IS THAT ACCEPTABLE ???
BUT WHAT DO YOU EXPECT FROM HAWKERS. THEY'RE ONLY INTERESTED IN MONEY IN THE MAIN !!!
