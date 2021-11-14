Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats

ALTHOUGH I DID SEE HIM UNLOADING ALL HIS SPECIAL OFFER BOXES OF BOOZE FROM HIS CAR.LEST WE FORGET MR GREY !!!

Does he post on fly me - they have a few hardline rebels amongst them ..