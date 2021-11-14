Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 14, 2021, 02:55:43 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: The Queen  (Read 96 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 290


View Profile
« on: Today at 10:36:57 AM »
Not going to today's remembrance Sunday service...


It's not looking good ... you have to fear another royal funeral is coming our way.

She doesn't normally miss this kind of service.


GSTQ :ukfist:

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200399/Queen-NOT-Cenotaph-Remembrance-Sunday.html?ito=push-
« Last Edit: Today at 01:06:59 PM by headset » Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 756


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:20:44 PM »
SHE HAD A BIT BAD BACK !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 290


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 01:08:32 PM »
do yer think - I recon they are trying to throw us off the scent!!!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 756


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:42:50 PM »
YEAH, THEY WOULDN'T COME OUT AND SAY SHE'S DEED.

IT WOULD THROW THE CEREMONY INTO TURMOIL !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 