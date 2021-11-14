Welcome,
November 14, 2021, 02:55:37 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
The Queen
Author
Topic: The Queen (Read 95 times)
headset
Posts: 3 290
The Queen
Today
at 10:36:57 AM
Not going to today's remembrance Sunday service...
It's not looking good ... you have to fear another royal funeral is coming our way.
She doesn't normally miss this kind of service.
GSTQ
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200399/Queen-NOT-Cenotaph-Remembrance-Sunday.html?ito=push-
Today
at 01:06:59 PM by headset
»
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 756
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: The Queen
Today
at 12:20:44 PM
SHE HAD A BIT BAD BACK !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Posts: 3 290
Re: The Queen
Today
at 01:08:32 PM
do yer think - I recon they are trying to throw us off the scent!!!
Tortured_Mind
Posts: 17 756
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: The Queen
Today
at 01:42:50 PM
YEAH, THEY WOULDN'T COME OUT AND SAY SHE'S DEED.
IT WOULD THROW THE CEREMONY INTO TURMOIL !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Loading...