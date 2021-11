headset

« on: Today at 10:36:57 AM »





It's not looking good ... you have to fear another royal funeral is coming our way.



She doesn't normally miss this kind of service.





GSTG



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10200399/Queen-NOT-Cenotaph-Remembrance-Sunday.html?ito=push-

