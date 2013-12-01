Welcome,
November 14, 2021, 11:02:04 AM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
How did you miss this story Headset?
Author
Topic: How did you miss this story Headset? (Read 47 times)
Billy Balfour
Offline
Posts: 5 094
How did you miss this story Headset?
Today
at 09:37:43 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16720604/six-month-affair-dolphin-suicide/
Any port in a storm I suppose
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 072
Re: How did you miss this story Headset?
Today
at 10:29:04 AM »
Seem to remember some sort of Geordie fish fiddler back in the day
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 287
Re: How did you miss this story Headset?
Today
at 10:39:18 AM »
It must have passed my eye line somehow
Yes,, fishy to say the least.
The more daring amongst us - not me I must add - will say any hole is a goal
I do like my animals just not in that way.
Today
at 10:46:08 AM by headset
