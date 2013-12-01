Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: How did you miss this story Headset?  (Read 47 times)
Billy Balfour
« on: Today at 09:37:43 AM »
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16720604/six-month-affair-dolphin-suicide/

Any port in a storm I suppose  :alf:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:29:04 AM »
Seem to remember some sort of Geordie fish fiddler back in the day  klins
headset
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:39:18 AM »
monkey

It must have passed my eye line somehow lost

Yes,, fishy to say the least.


The more daring amongst us - not me I must add - will say any hole is a goal  rava

I do like my animals just not in that way.
