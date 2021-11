headset

Posts: 3 402 Boris £100 billion Northern Rail « on: November 14, 2021, 09:06:17 AM »





Will Teesside and North East see some of it this £100 billion - Time of course will tell.





Sounds promising for the North... Well done Boris & Co



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10199229/Boris-Johnsons-100BILLION-investment-Northern-rail-network







Posts: 3 402 Re: Boris £100 billion Northern Rail « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 04:45:36 PM »





THE RAIL USERS WILL BE RIGHTLY SPITTING FEATHERS HERE.....





GLAD I USE THE CAR



https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/politics/16772178/misery-as-key-part-of-hs2-route-scrapped/





Posts: 378 Re: Boris £100 billion Northern Rail « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 04:56:27 PM »



They seem to be celebrating across the road a little early. Iím with you, Headset I think Johnson will carry on at least into next spring and maybe someone else will take the reigns



His Northern MPs must be furious though







Posts: 7 142 Re: Boris £100 billion Northern Rail « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 08:34:09 PM » I reckon Labour are taking a breath and letting Boris keep shooting himself in the foot, while it's in his mouth!

Posts: 3 095 Re: Boris £100 billion Northern Rail « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 08:56:00 PM » Can see the reasons not to do HS2 but whatever happened with that just up grading current lines is not going to do much good according to most experts.



As for Boris he sound be 20 points behind Labour but they are hopeless with next to no chance of being elected with SKS