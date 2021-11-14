headset

Jail must a be game-changer for the common off-the-street person.



Yuppies like her who've had everything on a plate - must feel jail harder





It will be some trial she will strike a deal probably behind closed doors - give them some high profile name otherwise she will cop for the lot and get lifed off. She won't give them Randy Andy -



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10198663/Ghislaine-Maxwell-tells-inside-prison-cell.html#comments

If she is guilty which looks highly likely - then no sympathy from me - she is looking rough