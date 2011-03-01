headset

Posts: 3 330 ISIS - Crocodile tears « on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 AM »



Them fuckers know how to build bombs and blow people up.



I don't think they get setting a tent on fire wrong....



Burning to death would still be too good a death for anyone involved in terrorism -



Leave her to rot over there.





Pigeon droppings

Posts: 315 Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:09:20 AM » "Begum who is accused of stitching suicide bombers into explosive vests"



Just imagine what that would look like if it were physically possible! !! 😂😂😂

headset

Posts: 3 330 Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:02:35 AM »





You might get some love over the road off the fly me lot





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16735418/first-british-woman-jailed-isis/

Another Jihadi wanting sympathy & forgiveness from the public - you will get none from me pet - you evil bitch I would have had you hanged if I had my way along with the rest of the terrorist bastards.You might get some love over the road off the fly me lot

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 123 Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #3 on: Today at 09:10:30 AM »



There was a program on last night about another one. She got back to England and has served her four year sentence. I didnt believe a single word of her long interview, nor her tears, dabbed away by inch-long false nails. She free, with her Brit Passport given back to her.

headset

Posts: 3 330 Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #4 on: Today at 10:58:06 AM » Agree with you bob - those fooled by we've changed 'our ways story' - are just soft & weak fuckers in cases like terrorism...



changed your ways coz you caught more like it.

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Posts: 17 123 Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #5 on: Today at 12:31:32 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 10:58:06 AM Agree with you bob - those fooled by we've changed 'our ways story' - are just soft & weak fuckers in cases like terrorism...



changed your ways coz you caught more like it.



ISIS make other groups look like Nana McFee Incorporated. Extreme, ridiculous interpretation of Muslim beliefs and the Quran. It's like us running our country in modern times through the teaching of The Old Testament - with bells on. Pleased to say they had their shitty arses whupped - cue 'I've changed and now see I was brainwashed' claims.