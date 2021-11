headset

ISIS - Crocodile tears « on: Yesterday at 07:56:31 AM »



Them fuckers know how to build bombs and blow people up.



I don't think they get setting a tent on fire wrong....



Burning to death would still be too good a death for anyone involved in terrorism -



Leave her to rot over there.





Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:09:20 AM » "Begum who is accused of stitching suicide bombers into explosive vests"



Just imagine what that would look like if it were physically possible! !! 😂😂😂 Logged

Re: ISIS - Crocodile tears « Reply #2 on: Today at 08:02:35 AM »





You might get some love over the road off the fly me lot





https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/16735418/first-british-woman-jailed-isis/

Another Jihadi wanting sympathy & forgiveness from the public - you will get none from me pet - you evil bitch I would have had you hanged if I had my way along with the rest of the terrorist bastards.You might get some love over the road off the fly me lot Logged