TechnoTronic

Offline



Posts: 366





Posts: 366

Major Earthquake in Eastern Turkey. « on: Today at 06:11:02 PM » Anyone remember the Turkey Earfquake in 2020



Having recently spent a month in Turkey (including a fortnight out in the far east of the country), this one is close to the bone for me. Some very good friends in that part of the world ... as if they haven't had enough to worry about recently. Having been in Istanbul for the 5.8 in september, I really wouldn't want to experience a 6.9