Karanka « on: Yesterday at 06:03:32 PM » Does anyone honestly think, if he had stayed, we had gone down, and Gibson had funded him to to the tune he did Monk, we wouldn't have been promoted?

Re: Karanka « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 09:02:45 PM » Didnít know how to go out and win a game, unfortunately.

Great at everything else

Re: Karanka « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 09:38:03 PM » Quote from: Minge on Yesterday at 09:02:45 PM Didnít know how to go out and win a game, unfortunately.

Great at everything else

Exactly, got found out in the big league, if plan A didn't work, defend defend sneak a goal, then he was screwed and for all Gibbo didn't push the boat out what he did get he blew on Spanish has beens or never weres. Exactly, got found out in the big league, if plan A didn't work, defend defend sneak a goal, then he was screwed and for all Gibbo didn't push the boat out what he did get he blew on Spanish has beens or never weres.

Re: Karanka « Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 09:49:39 PM » I remember that side being good enough to stay up



But I could be wrong







Re: Karanka « Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 10:14:27 PM » It went wrong when we sold the dressing room and right wing.

Getting rid of nsue, nugent, adomah ,

Players like nugent are worth as much in the dressing room.

Re: Karanka « Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 10:43:57 PM »



Iím getting old so who knows



Re: Karanka « Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 11:06:17 PM » Why are you still pretending to be someone else? Itís a message board nobody really gives a fuck

Re: Karanka « Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 11:11:22 PM » You talking to me, Robbso?

Re: Karanka « Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 11:21:52 PM » Yes, whoever you are, were, want to be.

Re: Karanka « Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 11:50:57 PM »



Thatís me told