November 13, 2021, 09:18:54 PM
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Karanka
Author
Topic: Karanka (Read 25 times)
TechnoTronic
Karanka
Today
at 06:03:32 PM »
Does anyone honestly think, if he had stayed, we had gone down, and Gibson had funded him to to the tune he did Monk, we wouldn't have been promoted?
Minge
Superstar
Re: Karanka
Today
at 09:02:45 PM »
Didnt know how to go out and win a game, unfortunately.
Great at everything else
