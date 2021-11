Itchy_ring

« on: Today at 05:13:13 PM »



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10198197/Emotional-moment-paralysed-stuntman-Eddie-Kidd-appears-Gear.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636819803%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B Poor bastard, I'd forgotten all about him and his accident, went from being the bloke who could get almost any girl, working on films to pretty much a vegetable Logged

Re: Eddie Kidd « Reply #1 on: Today at 06:01:41 PM » Yes, some boy in his day.



I've just read the article his ex sounds like a right cunt hitting him and naming calling when he's in that condition. I never knew about that - the evil bitch.



TechnoTronic

Re: Eddie Kidd « Reply #2 on: Today at 06:08:08 PM » Poor Mans Evil Knievel.



Watched him jump a few buses in Basingstoke Logged

Itchy_ring

Re: Eddie Kidd « Reply #3 on: Today at 06:44:26 PM » I'd forgotten about him getting abused to and yeah was no Evil Knevil but no one ever will match his showmanship

Squarewheelbike

Re: Eddie Kidd « Reply #4 on: Today at 08:29:20 PM » Interesting article by virtue of rose tinting!

Pigeon droppings

Re: Eddie Kidd « Reply #5 on: Today at 08:30:13 PM » Fun fact about evel knievel. ....



In his youth he was a bit of a rogue....pinching cars and being a bit of a vagabond! He ended up in the custody of the local sheriff. During roll call, the sheriff noticed that in the next cell was a bloke called "knauffel"



Sheriff states "oh look...we have an awful knoffel and an evel knievel"



.........and the name stuck! (Genuine!) « Last Edit: Today at 08:39:11 PM by Pigeon droppings » Logged

Ollyboro



Infant Herpes





Mackems existing: When political correctness goes madPosts: 388Infant Herpes Re: Eddie Kidd « Reply #6 on: Today at 09:09:26 PM » Evel Knievel was the worst fucking stuntman ever. He kept crashing. The silly bastard broke every bone in his body about 5 times. His attempt at crossing Snake River in a glorified firework was laughable. Stuntman? Stuntcunt more like. Logged I know where you live