November 13, 2021, 06:55:07 PM
Eddie Kidd
Topic: Eddie Kidd (Read 36 times)
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 069
Eddie Kidd
«
on:
Today
at 05:13:13 PM »
Poor bastard, I'd forgotten all about him and his accident, went from being the bloke who could get almost any girl, working on films to pretty much a vegetable
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10198197/Emotional-moment-paralysed-stuntman-Eddie-Kidd-appears-Gear.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636819803%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 266
Re: Eddie Kidd
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 06:01:41 PM »
Yes, some boy in his day.
I've just read the article his ex sounds like a right cunt hitting him and naming calling when he's in that condition. I never knew about that - the evil bitch.
TechnoTronic
Offline
Posts: 366
Re: Eddie Kidd
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 06:08:08 PM »
Poor Mans Evil Knievel.
Watched him jump a few buses in Basingstoke
Itchy_ring
Online
Posts: 3 069
Re: Eddie Kidd
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 06:44:26 PM »
I'd forgotten about him getting abused to and yeah was no Evil Knevil but no one ever will match his showmanship
