November 13, 2021, 06:55:07 PM
Author Topic: Eddie Kidd  (Read 36 times)
Itchy_ring
« on: Today at 05:13:13 PM »
Poor bastard, I'd forgotten all about him and his accident, went from being the bloke who could get almost any girl, working on films to pretty much a vegetable

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-10198197/Emotional-moment-paralysed-stuntman-Eddie-Kidd-appears-Gear.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636819803%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
headset
« Reply #1 on: Today at 06:01:41 PM »
Yes, some boy in his day.

I've just read the article his ex sounds like a right cunt hitting him and naming calling when he's in that condition. I never knew about that - the evil bitch.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #2 on: Today at 06:08:08 PM »
Poor Mans Evil Knievel.

Watched him jump a few buses in Basingstoke
Itchy_ring
« Reply #3 on: Today at 06:44:26 PM »
I'd forgotten about him getting abused to and yeah was no Evil Knevil but no one ever will match his showmanship
