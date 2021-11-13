Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Well it is an ever evolving  (Read 48 times)
« on: Today at 01:26:12 PM »
the world we live in - so I suppose it was always coming...

Tampons and Jam rags to be made avaiable in mens toilets ...rava


Well in Sturgeons Scotland for now.......

The might yet come in handy if the is no bog roll left. klins


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10197123/Scottish-Government-tampons-male-toilets.html?ito=push-notificatio
« Reply #1 on: Today at 02:45:39 PM »
Soon be in England too if this is right

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10197907/Boris-Johnsons-advisors-letting-Stonewall-dictate-government-trans-policy-ex-aide-warns.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636810955%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B

Used to do some decent work Stonewall but become obsessed with the cult of trans  lost
« Reply #2 on: Today at 04:07:36 PM »
It's about those that shout the loudest now - one of the down falls of the internet - it gives the idiots a voice - before then you just walked past them in the street monkey
