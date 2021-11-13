Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 13, 2021, 04:13:25 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Well it is an ever evolving
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Well it is an ever evolving (Read 48 times)
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 261
Well it is an ever evolving
«
on:
Today
at 01:26:12 PM »
the world we live in - so I suppose it was always coming...
Tampons and Jam rags to be made avaiable in mens toilets ...
Well in Sturgeons Scotland for now.......
The might yet come in handy if the is no bog roll left.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10197123/Scottish-Government-tampons-male-toilets.html?ito=push-notificatio
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 063
Re: Well it is an ever evolving
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 02:45:39 PM »
Soon be in England too if this is right
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10197907/Boris-Johnsons-advisors-letting-Stonewall-dictate-government-trans-policy-ex-aide-warns.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636810955%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Used to do some decent work Stonewall but become obsessed with the cult of trans
Logged
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 261
Re: Well it is an ever evolving
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 04:07:36 PM »
It's about those that shout the loudest now - one of the down falls of the internet - it gives the idiots a voice - before then you just walked past them in the street
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...