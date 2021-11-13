Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 13, 2021, 04:13:18 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ??? (Read 84 times)
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 745
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
on:
Today
at 11:49:20 AM »
THIS IS THE NEXT THING WE WILL BE PRESSURED INTO DOING.
THEY'LL BE BLOCKING BUTCHERS SHOPS ETC AND RETWEETING MAKING YOU FEEL GUILTY !!!
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-59232599
«
Last Edit:
Today
at 11:51:49 AM by Tortured_Mind
»
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 745
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 11:50:50 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Offline
Posts: 360
Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 11:51:59 AM »
I went veggie years ago
Its no biggie, but the downside is the food tends to be a bit crap
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 745
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
Reply #3 on:
Today
at 11:54:12 AM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 261
Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 12:18:17 PM »
If it's on the shop shelf, in the cupboard, or on the plate it gets eaten in this house!
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 745
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
Reply #5 on:
Today
at 12:21:00 PM »
WE MUST THINK ABOUT CLIMATE THOUGH !!! 🥩
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Winston
Offline
Posts: 360
Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ???
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 03:11:00 PM »
Just start with a Greggs vegan roll before moving onto the hardcore stuff like Tempeh
Yuk
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...