JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT





SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ??? « on: Today at 11:49:20 AM »



THEY'LL BE BLOCKING BUTCHERS SHOPS ETC AND RETWEETING MAKING YOU FEEL GUILTY !!!



https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/explainers-59232599



THIS IS THE NEXT THING WE WILL BE PRESSURED INTO DOING.THEY'LL BE BLOCKING BUTCHERS SHOPS ETC AND RETWEETING MAKING YOU FEEL GUILTY !!!

Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ??? « Reply #1 on: Today at 11:50:50 AM »

Winston

Offline



Posts: 360





Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ??? « Reply #2 on: Today at 11:51:59 AM »



Its no biggie, but the downside is the food tends to be a bit crap



I went veggie years agoIts no biggie, but the downside is the food tends to be a bit crap

Re: SHOULD WE STOP EATING MEAT ??? « Reply #3 on: Today at 11:54:12 AM »