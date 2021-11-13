headset

I'm with Keane fancy Maquire getting a fatty on over scoring a goal against Albania ..



typical of today's footballers ....





Has his media team (maquire's) sent a tweet out yet on his exploits



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16720857/harry-maguire-roy-keane-disgrace-england-celebration/

Posts: 393 Re: Roy Keane « Reply #1 on: November 13, 2021, 09:48:56 AM » https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh3sPHyjslU



Theyre right. You cant silence critics from one header from his slab against the mighty Albania



He has had to go back to an average United side and do it against the best teams in the world while Ole is at the wheel



Posts: 3 110 Re: Roy Keane « Reply #2 on: November 13, 2021, 09:54:39 AM » I generally like to see players celebrate but it was a poor one hardly going to silence the critics Logged