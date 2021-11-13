Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 21, 2021, 04:58:20 PM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Roy Keane
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Roy Keane (Read 141 times)
headset
Online
Posts: 3 445
Roy Keane
«
on:
November 13, 2021, 08:52:29 AM »
has nailed it - they will be after him now the tv pundits - the minute Maquire has another shite game for the dirty mancs...
I'm with Keane fancy Maquire getting a fatty on over scoring a goal against Albania ..
typical of today's footballers ....
Has his media team (maquire's) sent a tweet out yet on his exploits
https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16720857/harry-maguire-roy-keane-disgrace-england-celebration/
Logged
Winston
Offline
Posts: 393
Re: Roy Keane
«
Reply #1 on:
November 13, 2021, 09:48:56 AM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh3sPHyjslU
Theyre right. You cant silence critics from one header from his slab against the mighty Albania
He has had to go back to an average United side and do it against the best teams in the world while Ole is at the wheel
Logged
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 110
Re: Roy Keane
«
Reply #2 on:
November 13, 2021, 09:54:39 AM »
I generally like to see players celebrate but it was a poor one hardly going to silence the critics
Logged
El Capitan
Offline
Posts: 45 678
Re: Roy Keane
«
Reply #3 on:
November 13, 2021, 11:44:15 AM »
THATS HIS JOB !!!
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Online
Posts: 3 445
Re: Roy Keane
«
Reply #4 on:
Today
at 04:49:46 PM »
AS BIG A UNITED RED AS HE IS - ROY WILL BE CHUCKLING AT £80 MILLION MAN HARRY MAQUIRE AFTER YESTERDAYS FUN SHOW FROM HIM....
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...