November 21, 2021, 04:58:20 PM
Author Topic: Roy Keane  (Read 141 times)
headset
« on: November 13, 2021, 08:52:29 AM »
has nailed it - they will be after him now the tv pundits - the minute Maquire has another shite game for the dirty mancs...

I'm with Keane fancy Maquire getting a fatty on over scoring a goal against Albania ..

typical of today's footballers ....


Has his media team (maquire's) sent a tweet out yet on his exploits rava

https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16720857/harry-maguire-roy-keane-disgrace-england-celebration/
Winston
« Reply #1 on: November 13, 2021, 09:48:56 AM »
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Bh3sPHyjslU

Theyre right. You cant silence critics from one header from his slab against the mighty Albania

He has had to go back to an average United side and do it against the best teams in the world while Ole is at the wheel

 :pd:
Itchy_ring
« Reply #2 on: November 13, 2021, 09:54:39 AM »
I generally like to see players celebrate but it was a poor one hardly going to silence the critics
El Capitan
« Reply #3 on: November 13, 2021, 11:44:15 AM »
THATS HIS JOB !!!
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #4 on: Today at 04:49:46 PM »
AS BIG A UNITED RED AS HE IS - ROY WILL BE CHUCKLING AT £80 MILLION MAN  HARRY MAQUIRE AFTER YESTERDAYS FUN SHOW FROM HIM....monkey
