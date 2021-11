headset

Online



Posts: 3 248





Posts: 3 248 Roy Keane « on: Today at 08:52:29 AM »



I'm with Keane fancy Maquire getting a fatty on over scoring a goal against Albania ..



typical of today's footballers ....





Has his media team (maquire's) sent a tweet out yet on his exploits



https://www.thesun.co.uk/sport/football/16720857/harry-maguire-roy-keane-disgrace-england-celebration/

has nailed it - they will be after him now the tv pundits - the minute Maquire has another shite game for the dirty mancs...I'm with Keane fancy Maquire getting a fatty on over scoring a goal against Albania ..typical of today's footballers ....Has his media team (maquire's) sent a tweet out yet on his exploits Logged