I BACKED THE WINNER OF A HORSE AT SEDGEFIELD YEARS AGO IN A RACE A LOT MORE DRAMATIC THAN THAT.

MY HORSE WAS ONE OF ONLY TWO REMAINING, MILES CLEAR OF THE SECOND.



MY HORSE WAS ONE OF ONLY TWO REMAINING, MILES CLEAR OF THE SECOND.



IT JUMPED WHAT WAS THE LAST FENCE AT THE TIME BEFORE THE LONG RUN IN ONLY TO BECOME WEDGED ON TOP OF IT.



THE SECOND FINALLY CAME TO THE FENCE AND REFUSED.



THE GROUNDSMEN PUSHED MY HORSE OFF THE FENCE AND IT WENT ON TO WIN.



THEY WOULDN'T BE ALLOWED TO DO THAT THESE DAYS !!!