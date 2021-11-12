Welcome,
November 12, 2021, 05:42:25 PM
This the type of crap
Author
Topic: This the type of crap (Read 53 times)
headset
Posts: 3 235
This the type of crap
Today
at 04:08:24 PM
that needs stopping...everything is racist now.
Change your name from Exeter chiefs - because it's racist ...FFS..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10195367/Native-Americans-call-Exeter-Chiefs-rugby-team-change-degrading-rac
Today
at 04:16:08 PM by headset
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 056
Re: This the type of crap
Today
at 04:53:31 PM
Absolute bollocks, people need to grow up. This rant has been around for a while but I think it sums up where most of the rational world is on this
https://youtu.be/Rq74bZqbOqA
