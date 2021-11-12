Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 12, 2021
Author Topic: I will be supporting NZ in the T20 final  (Read 7 times)
Pigeon droppings
« on: Today at 03:08:16 PM »
Can't have the likes of cheating Warner/Smith celebrating.....and can't have cheating bancroft enjoying it either!

CCCCCCMMMMMMMOOOOOONNNNNN NEW ZEALAND, 😊
