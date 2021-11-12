Welcome,
November 12, 2021, 03:24:04 PM
I will be supporting NZ in the T20 final
Author
Topic: I will be supporting NZ in the T20 final
Pigeon droppings
Online
Posts: 311
I will be supporting NZ in the T20 final
«
on:
Today
at 03:08:16 PM »
Can't have the likes of cheating Warner/Smith celebrating.....and can't have cheating bancroft enjoying it either!
CCCCCCMMMMMMMOOOOOONNNNNN NEW ZEALAND, 😊
