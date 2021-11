headset

Online



Posts: 3 229





Posts: 3 229 Activists Deflate 4x4 Tyres « on: Today at 11:36:23 AM »



I will piss myself if that trend catches on up and down the country - it won't affect me thank fuck for that ..





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10194371/Climate-activists-deflate-tyres-luxury-cars-carbon Around Glasgow -Very wrong but it does give me a little smile in a sad kind of way - they will be fucking fuming when they get back to their cars.I will piss myself if that trend catches on up and down the country- it won't affect me thank fuck for that .. Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 343





Posts: 343 Re: Activists Deflate 4x4 Tyres « Reply #1 on: Today at 12:12:15 PM » Course it will catch on



It’s a form of ‘direct action’



Instead of negotiating and debating democratically you protest and disrupt people’s lives to either get your message across or achieve your demands



It will only get worse Logged

Itchy_ring

Online



Posts: 3 055





Posts: 3 055 Re: Activists Deflate 4x4 Tyres « Reply #2 on: Today at 12:15:25 PM » Said it a few weeks ago but sooner or later one of the lunatics is going get themselves seriously hurt, there's a lot of 4x4 drives who probably aren't the best people to mess with Logged

Winston

Offline



Posts: 343





Posts: 343 Re: Activists Deflate 4x4 Tyres « Reply #3 on: Today at 12:21:30 PM » Quote from: Itchy_ring on Today at 12:15:25 PM Said it a few weeks ago but sooner or later one of the lunatics is going get themselves seriously hurt, there's a lot of 4x4 drives who probably aren't the best people to mess with



But this point is already explained by the protesters saying they are putting their lives at risk because a lot more are and will die from climate change



But this point is already explained by the protesters saying they are putting their lives at risk because a lot more are and will die from climate change Logged