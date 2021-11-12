Welcome,
November 12, 2021
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
More coppers for the England game
Author
Topic: More coppers for the England game
headset
Offline
Posts: 3 230
More coppers for the England game
«
on:
Today
at 08:04:42 AM »
Must be expecting a bit of soppy bubble against the 4000 odd Albanians
They don't need more coppers just employ proper coppers in the first place that like to get stuck in when it kicks off.
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10193135/Met-Police-increase-number-officers-duty-Englands-clas
Tortured_Mind
Online
Posts: 17 720
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: More coppers for the England game
«
Reply #1 on:
Today
at 08:19:24 AM »
AYE, ALL THE CANNABIS FARMERS WILL BE THERE !!!
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 055
Re: More coppers for the England game
«
Reply #2 on:
Today
at 09:41:30 AM »
Hope it's not the same one who got put on their toes by 30 odd Hungarians
