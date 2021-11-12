Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 12, 2021, 10:12:51 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: More coppers for the England game  (Read 42 times)
headset
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 230


View Profile
« on: Today at 08:04:42 AM »
Must be expecting a bit of soppy bubble against the 4000 odd Albanians monkey


They don't need more coppers just employ proper coppers in the first place that like to get stuck in when it kicks off.

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-10193135/Met-Police-increase-number-officers-duty-Englands-clas
Logged
Tortured_Mind
*****
Online Online

Posts: 17 720


JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: Today at 08:19:24 AM »
AYE, ALL THE CANNABIS FARMERS WILL BE THERE !!!
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Itchy_ring
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 3 055


View Profile
« Reply #2 on: Today at 09:41:30 AM »
Hope it's not the same one who got put on their toes by 30 odd Hungarians  souey
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 