headset

Offline



Posts: 3 236





Posts: 3 236 naughty migrant numbers (1000) « on: Today at 07:48:03 AM »





Someone is taking the piss the french or the English government.





Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.





https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10192937/France-accused-ceding-territory-people-smugglers sneaking into the UK via the channel - 1000 a day now in rough waters.Someone is taking the piss the french or the English government.Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast. Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 349





Posts: 349 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #2 on: Today at 10:29:59 AM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:15:42 AM

Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?



Is this another brexit rant?



Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?



How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned



Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!



Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?Is this another brexit rant?Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been bannedOh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived! Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 117







Posts: 17 117 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:10 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:29:59 AM Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:15:42 AM

Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?



Is this another brexit rant?



Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?



How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned



Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!





Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?Is this another brexit rant?Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been bannedOh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!

Freedom of movement of goods. Unfettered access to their markets without much paperwork and tarrifs./duty. Lack of threat of unsettling the Irish FFS. Common currency. Co-operation on all international security affairs. Being part of their trade deals with the world, acting as collective bargaining, in a way, from a position of strength. Freedom of movement of legal people; the eradication of European wars, by and large. Italian coffee Freedom of movement of goods. Unfettered access to their markets without much paperwork and tarrifs./duty. Lack of threat of unsettling the Irish FFS. Common currency. Co-operation on all international security affairs. Being part of their trade deals with the world, acting as collective bargaining, in a way, from a position of strength. Freedom of movement of legal people; the eradication of European wars, by and large. Italian coffee Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 349





Posts: 349 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #4 on: Today at 02:26:03 PM »



For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules



So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself



As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers



I know this is all blowing your mind Bob



Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movementFor somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rulesSo to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myselfAs for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekersI know this is all blowing your mind Bob « Last Edit: Today at 02:35:25 PM by Winston » Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 236





Posts: 3 236 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #6 on: Today at 03:28:23 PM » Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM





Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.









That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 349





Posts: 349 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #7 on: Today at 03:40:32 PM » Quote from: headset on Today at 03:28:23 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM





Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.









That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in charge



Its like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doing



In other words a vacuum



Thats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate change



Or they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for



Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in chargeIts like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doingIn other words a vacuumThats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate changeOr they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for Logged

headset

Offline



Posts: 3 236





Posts: 3 236 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #8 on: Today at 03:47:17 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:40:32 PM Quote from: headset on Today at 03:28:23 PM Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM





Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.









That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in charge



Its like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doing



In other words a vacuum



Thats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate change



Or they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for





Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in chargeIts like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doingIn other words a vacuumThats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate changeOr they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for

I see them as a dead party myself Winston - I was just giving a fair opinion - I don't get too knee-deep into politics with anyone other than the odd rant and moan - I will vote conservative until Labour win me over - like i voted labour until the conservatives won me over. I see them as a dead party myself Winston - I was just giving a fair opinion - I don't get too knee-deep into politics with anyone other than the odd rant and moan - I will vote conservative until Labour win me over - like i voted labour until the conservatives won me over. Logged

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch

Offline



Posts: 17 117







Posts: 17 117 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #9 on: Today at 04:30:12 PM » Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:26:03 PM It's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers. thanks for the lecture - I never said it hadIt's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers.



For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules



So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself



As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers



I know this is all blowing your mind Bob





Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movementFor somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rulesSo to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myselfAs for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekersI know this is all blowing your mind Bob

The remainder is 'refer my comments above.



As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shame

From a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissed



There is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit



The remainder is 'refer my comments above.As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shameFrom a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissedThere is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit Logged

Winston

Online



Posts: 349





Posts: 349 Re: naughty migrant numbers (1000) « Reply #10 on: Today at 05:59:38 PM » Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:30:12 PM Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:26:03 PM It's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers. thanks for the lecture - I never said it hadIt's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers.



For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules



So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself



As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers



I know this is all blowing your mind Bob





Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movementFor somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rulesSo to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myselfAs for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekersI know this is all blowing your mind Bob





The remainder is 'refer my comments above.



As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shame

From a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissed



There is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit





The remainder is 'refer my comments above.As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shameFrom a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissedThere is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit

It took me 5 mins to find that 98% of those who cross the channel claim asylum



So this is all to do with internal agreements we signed. And from my basic knowledge you can claim asylum in any country you wish to enter. So unless theres a change in our commitments theres not a lot we can do is my answer, Bob



I agree with Headset labour is likely a zombie party now. It seems the left is more interested in being angry and not budging on issues in the past.



Like Ive already said I think the left will tear itself apart over brexit. Hopefully those who bang on about it can fuck off and find another party to support rather than wanting to fight yesterdays battles through Labour



It took me 5 mins to find that 98% of those who cross the channel claim asylumSo this is all to do with internal agreements we signed. And from my basic knowledge you can claim asylum in any country you wish to enter. So unless theres a change in our commitments theres not a lot we can do is my answer, BobI agree with Headset labour is likely a zombie party now. It seems the left is more interested in being angry and not budging on issues in the past.Like Ive already said I think the left will tear itself apart over brexit. Hopefully those who bang on about it can fuck off and find another party to support rather than wanting to fight yesterdays battles through Labour Logged