November 12, 2021, 07:50:04 PM
Author Topic: naughty migrant numbers (1000)  (Read 189 times)
headset
Posts: 3 236


« on: Today at 07:48:03 AM »
sneaking into the UK via the channel - 1000 a day now in rough waters.


Someone is taking the piss the french or the English government.


Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10192937/France-accused-ceding-territory-people-smugglers
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 117



« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:42 AM »
Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.  charles charles
Winston
Posts: 349


« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:29:59 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:15:42 AM
Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.  charles charles

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?

Is this another brexit rant?

Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?

How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned

Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!

Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 117



« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:29:59 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:15:42 AM
Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.  charles charles

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?

Is this another brexit rant?

Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?

How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned

Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!

Freedom of movement of goods. Unfettered access to their markets without much paperwork and tarrifs./duty. Lack of threat of unsettling the Irish FFS. Common currency. Co-operation on all international security affairs. Being part of their trade deals with the world, acting as collective bargaining, in a way, from a position of strength. Freedom of movement of legal people; the eradication of European wars, by and large. Italian coffee
Winston
Posts: 349


« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:26:03 PM »
Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movement

For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules

So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself

As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers

I know this is all blowing your mind Bob

 
Squarewheelbike
Posts: 7 128


« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:11:55 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM



Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.




That's democracy, it's what people voted for!
headset
Posts: 3 236


« Reply #6 on: Today at 03:28:23 PM »
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM



Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.




That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play
Winston
Posts: 349


« Reply #7 on: Today at 03:40:32 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:28:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM



Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.




That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in charge

Its like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doing

In other words a vacuum

Thats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate change

Or they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for

headset
Posts: 3 236


« Reply #8 on: Today at 03:47:17 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:40:32 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:28:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM



Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.




That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in charge

Its like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doing

In other words a vacuum

Thats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate change

Or they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for



I see them as a dead party myself Winston - I was just giving a fair opinion - I don't get too knee-deep into politics with anyone other than the odd rant and moan - I will vote conservative until Labour win me over - like i voted labour until the conservatives won me over.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
Posts: 17 117



« Reply #9 on: Today at 04:30:12 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:26:03 PM
Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movement thanks for the lecture - I never said it had  It's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers.

For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules

So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself

As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers

I know this is all blowing your mind Bob

 

The remainder is 'refer my comments above.

As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shame
From a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissed

There is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit
Winston
Posts: 349


« Reply #10 on: Today at 05:59:38 PM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 04:30:12 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 02:26:03 PM
Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movement thanks for the lecture - I never said it had   It's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers.

For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules

So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself

As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers

I know this is all blowing your mind Bob

 



The remainder is 'refer my comments above.

As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shame
From a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissed

There is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit



It took me 5 mins to find that 98% of those who cross the channel claim asylum

So this is all to do with internal agreements we signed. And from my basic knowledge you can claim asylum in any country you wish to enter. So unless theres a change in our commitments theres not a lot we can do is my answer, Bob

I agree with Headset labour is likely a zombie party now. It seems the left is more interested in being angry and not budging on issues in the past.

Like Ive already said I think the left will tear itself apart over brexit. Hopefully those who bang on about it can fuck off and find another party to support rather than wanting to fight yesterdays battles through Labour

Winston
Posts: 349


« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:29:48 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:47:17 PM
Quote from: Winston on Today at 03:40:32 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 03:28:23 PM
Quote from: Squarewheelbike on Today at 03:11:55 PM
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM



Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.




That's democracy, it's what people voted for!

I can live with the living cost rises its a yearly thing under them both - its the other stuff that winds me up - handing out free food and beds. If labour come in with something attractive next time around on the subject they'll get my vote - if the dont better the devil you know will come into play

Headset, Labour has been taken over by the angry liberals and I cant see any chance of then being in charge

Its like Bob. He is angry we have left the EU but he cant even understand freedom of movement rules and clearly has no interest in the EU and what it is currently doing

In other words a vacuum

Thats why in 5 years time most young people will be excited and interested in their future and climate change

Or they will have new concerns that Labour probably wont have an answer for



I see them as a dead party myself Winston - I was just giving a fair opinion - I don't get too knee-deep into politics with anyone other than the odd rant and moan - I will vote conservative until Labour win me over - like i voted labour until the conservatives won me over.

Headset the thing is Labour could be appealing to you maybe? Im simplifying it but they should be financially to the left (yes there is a magic money tree)

They just need to increase the state and services and tap into the anti Westminster feeling and regional divide

But maybe become to the right socially. So to the right on immigration and law and order and crime and UK identity such as appearing or being proud of the nation rather than the sneering at flags etc

Thats what Johnson has basically done and weve got the angry Bob types who want to fight yesterdays battles on the left - and the redwall / blue collar and people who are comfortable with brexit have shifted to the Tories and they have people like Headset and an 80 seat majority

I wont pick on you again Bob I promise

Have a beer on me haha

 

