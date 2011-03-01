Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movement thanks for the lecture - I never said it had It's great that we both can differentiate between migrants and asylum seekers.
For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules
So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself
As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers
I know this is all blowing your mind Bob
The remainder is 'refer my comments above.
As far as folk crossing the channel are concerned I have no knowledge whatsoever of their real status, whether they are economic migrants or asylum seekers and I would suggest that nobody does. I have no idea how the claims of these people are dealt with and, crucially, how we verify who they actually are, and where they are from. I imagine they claim to be whatever is the most beneficial. I know that the new laws will make it extremely difficult for real asylum seekers to lodge a claim, which may be a shame
From a pragmatic point of view, what on earth do you suggest we do about these people? I have no notion myself. Where do you deport them to if you don't know where they come from and their asylum claims are dismissed
There is a disquieting number of young men in these crowds compared to seeing a cross section of society. Having said that, the treks they undertake are hardly for women, children and anyone less than fit