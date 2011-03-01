headset

naughty migrant numbers (1000)





Someone is taking the piss the french or the English government.





Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.





Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?



Is this another brexit rant?



Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?



How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned



Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!



Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?



Is this another brexit rant?



Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?



How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned



Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!





Freedom of movement of goods. Unfettered access to their markets without much paperwork and tarrifs./duty. Lack of threat of unsettling the Irish FFS. Common currency. Co-operation on all international security affairs. Being part of their trade deals with the world, acting as collective bargaining, in a way, from a position of strength. Freedom of movement of legal people; the eradication of European wars, by and large. Italian coffee Freedom of movement of goods. Unfettered access to their markets without much paperwork and tarrifs./duty. Lack of threat of unsettling the Irish FFS. Common currency. Co-operation on all international security affairs. Being part of their trade deals with the world, acting as collective bargaining, in a way, from a position of strength. Freedom of movement of legal people; the eradication of European wars, by and large. Italian coffee Logged