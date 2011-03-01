Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: naughty migrant numbers (1000)  (Read 107 times)
headset
« on: Today at 07:48:03 AM »
sneaking into the UK via the channel - 1000 a day now in rough waters.


Someone is taking the piss the french or the English government.


Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10192937/France-accused-ceding-territory-people-smugglers
« Reply #1 on: Today at 10:15:42 AM »
Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.  charles charles
Winston
« Reply #2 on: Today at 10:29:59 AM »
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:15:42 AM
Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.  charles charles

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?

Is this another brexit rant?

Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?

How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned

Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!

« Reply #3 on: Today at 01:25:10 PM »
Quote from: Winston on Today at 10:29:59 AM
Quote from: Bob End and his Sexy Bitch on Today at 10:15:42 AM
Someone said something about 'borders' and 'control'. Forgotten who.  charles charles

Well go on, who mentioned borders and control?

Is this another brexit rant?

Bob, what do you actually like about the EU?

How do you think they are handling the polish-Belarus-Poland border where an exclusion zone has been created and the press have been banned

Oh and out of respect 3 people are still missing from the 1000 people who arrived!

Freedom of movement of goods. Unfettered access to their markets without much paperwork and tarrifs./duty. Lack of threat of unsettling the Irish FFS. Common currency. Co-operation on all international security affairs. Being part of their trade deals with the world, acting as collective bargaining, in a way, from a position of strength. Freedom of movement of legal people; the eradication of European wars, by and large. Italian coffee
« Reply #4 on: Today at 02:26:03 PM »
Bob, as I explained to you last week which and which you have chosen to ignore; the internal law the UK has signed up on asylum seekers has nothing to do with freedom of movement

For somebody who is so against Brexit it is remarkable you dont know the basics of one of the EUs most known rules

So to continue would be pointless as I am repeating myself

As for asylum laws, the people claiming asylum can enter any country they wish. Normal migration rules will not apply to them as the international law and agreement we and most countries have signed up to states they will not be treated as migrants but asylum seekers

I know this is all blowing your mind Bob

 
« Reply #5 on: Today at 03:11:55 PM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 07:48:03 AM



Rising living costs are bad enough without us taxpayers having to shell out to shelter a load of illegals entering the country uninvited. The is a piss-take in play here that needs stopping fast.




That's democracy, it's what people voted for!
