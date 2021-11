headset

Southgate new contract offer « on: Yesterday at 07:11:51 AM »



I still think we missed our best chance last time out.





I'm not sure who will replace him - so I would look to keep him me.



He would have to get minimum semi-finals in Qatar though





Re: Southgate new contract offer « Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:21:31 PM » As you say not sure there's anyone better who would fancy it especially some English as it should be an Englishman however shite they might be!



He's a bit dull but guess if you look just at the results you can't really argue that he hasn't met the minimum acceptable level

Re: Southgate new contract offer « Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:28:38 PM » I think he will stay with England for now. I have heard and think I've said it before he is on Man Utds watch list.



I dont think however he would entertain them with Ronaldo still in town. So that interest might have cooled off. From within the game that bit of info.