November 11, 2021, 11:08:23 PM
PSG Women Kneecapping
Topic: PSG Women Kneecapping (Read 41 times)
Itchy_ring
Posts: 3 054
PSG Women Kneecapping
Today
at 09:53:15 PM »
WTF and not having it that it was just because she wanted to play!
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10190593/PSG-Diallo-beating-Five-players-given-security-threatening-calls.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636663765%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
