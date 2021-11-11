Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 11, 2021, 11:08:23 PM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: PSG Women Kneecapping  (Read 41 times)
Itchy_ring
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 054


View Profile
« on: Today at 09:53:15 PM »
WTF and not having it that it was just because she wanted to play!

https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/sportsnews/article-10190593/PSG-Diallo-beating-Five-players-given-security-threatening-calls.html?adobe_mc=TS%3D1636663765%7CMCAID%3D2F6B5E240515F759-4000078B4023455B
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 