Welcome,
Guest
. Please
login
or
register
.
November 12, 2021, 01:36:05 AM
News:
SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
ComeOnBoro.com
ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
Amanda Staveley
Pages: [
1
]
Go Down
« previous
next »
Author
Topic: Amanda Staveley (Read 163 times)
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 435
Crabamity
Amanda Staveley
«
on:
Yesterday
at 07:24:58 PM »
Has/is a manhead.
Not seen many more deserving of the title since first learning the word as a whippersnapper
Logged
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 387
Infant Herpes
Re: Amanda Staveley
«
Reply #1 on:
Yesterday
at 07:38:44 PM »
Mm. Has the air of a fire damaged sex doll about her.
Logged
I know where you live
Itchy_ring
Offline
Posts: 3 054
Re: Amanda Staveley
«
Reply #2 on:
Yesterday
at 09:42:45 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 07:38:44 PM
Mm. Has the air of a fire damaged sex doll about her.
Definitely a look of melted plastic
Logged
Tortured_Mind
Offline
Posts: 17 717
JUST HEARD HE NEVER MADE IT
Re: Amanda Staveley
«
Reply #3 on:
Yesterday
at 09:47:48 PM »
Logged
Theres a name from the past. The last time I saw that bum he was sniffing glue outside HMV over 35 years ago with all the other deadbeats
Ollyboro
Mackems existing: When political correctness goes mad
Offline
Posts: 387
Infant Herpes
Re: Amanda Staveley
«
Reply #4 on:
Yesterday
at 09:48:17 PM »
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:42:45 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 07:38:44 PM
Mm. Has the air of a fire damaged sex doll about her.
Definitely a look of melted plastic
And looks like she's full of a loser's cock snot. Don't forget the loser's cock snot.
Logged
I know where you live
calamity
Offline
Posts: 8 435
Crabamity
Re: Amanda Staveley
«
Reply #5 on:
Yesterday
at 11:00:36 PM »
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 09:48:17 PM
Quote from: Itchy_ring on
Yesterday
at 09:42:45 PM
Quote from: Ollyboro on
Yesterday
at 07:38:44 PM
Mm. Has the air of a fire damaged sex doll about her.
Definitely a look of melted plastic
And looks like she's full of a loser's cock snot. Don't forget the loser's cock snot.
I will dream of it tonight no doubt
Logged
Squarewheelbike
Online
Posts: 7 129
Re: Amanda Staveley
«
Reply #6 on:
Today
at 01:21:57 AM »
If those two are the new faces of NUFC they've got the beard on the wrong one!
Logged
Pages: [
1
]
Go Up
« previous
next »
Jump to:
Please select a destination:
-----------------------------
ComeOnBoro.com
-----------------------------
=> ComeOnBoro.com Message Board
1 Hour
1 Day
1 Week
1 Month
Forever
Login with username, password and session length
Powered by SMF 1.1.11
|
SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC
Loading...