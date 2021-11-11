Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
Author Topic: Notts Smog  (Read 952 times)
El Capitan
« on: November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM »
Found his home
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
« Reply #1 on: November 11, 2021, 07:47:54 PM »
All thats needed is to have a Middlesbrough Football forum

No politics, no conspiracy theories just football

Id sign up for that

 :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #2 on: November 11, 2021, 08:01:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

Have a time out from baiting those on RR.

Its non becoming of you and I know youre better than that.
Tory Cunt
Winston
« Reply #3 on: November 11, 2021, 08:13:35 PM »
Actually I take what I said back

It would become a little boring
El Capitan
« Reply #4 on: November 11, 2021, 08:37:41 PM »
I reeled in an obese karaoke singer, but Ive thrown him back  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #5 on: November 11, 2021, 09:05:36 PM »
clues please or didn't happen......
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: November 11, 2021, 09:18:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

I get ludicrously erect when you post about other boards. Sometimes my penis even cries happy tears in to my knickers.
El Capitan
« Reply #7 on: November 11, 2021, 09:48:38 PM »
Another Facebook stalker  :unlike: :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
« Reply #8 on: November 11, 2021, 09:50:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 09:48:38 PM
Another Facebook stalker  :unlike: :unlike:

Yo are the facebook stalker, thats why Lisas bloke gave you a bat.
El Capitan
« Reply #9 on: November 11, 2021, 10:02:35 PM »
Wooosh





Get back to Red Raw soft lad  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
« Reply #10 on: November 11, 2021, 11:27:02 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on November 11, 2021, 08:01:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

Have a time out from baiting those on RR.

Its non becoming of you and I know youre better than that.

It is not right to mildly bait other boards but its fine to publish photos of erect cocks and weighty naked ladies

Its me thats deranged, not the moderation on here

Thread deleted. Nearly mentioned another board by name
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #11 on: November 12, 2021, 11:46:05 AM »
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #12 on: November 12, 2021, 11:51:12 AM »
Just send any nudes to me and Ill have a good long look at them for approval.


How old is ya wife btw?

Oh and does she do any sports?
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #13 on: November 12, 2021, 11:56:36 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on November 12, 2021, 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?
Winston
« Reply #14 on: November 12, 2021, 12:07:14 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on November 12, 2021, 11:56:36 AM
Quote from: Ben G on November 12, 2021, 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?

Im sure he would prefer you didnt
Ben G
Mountain King
« Reply #15 on: November 12, 2021, 12:08:43 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on November 12, 2021, 11:56:36 AM
Quote from: Ben G on November 12, 2021, 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?

Not until you stop
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Bugger.


« Reply #16 on: November 12, 2021, 12:14:55 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on November 12, 2021, 12:08:43 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on November 12, 2021, 11:56:36 AM
Quote from: Ben G on November 12, 2021, 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?

Not until you stop

Thanks Bem.

I'm supposed to be working, but I'm on the vodka and orange. I'm just hitting the space bar on the laptop every few minutes. What's your tipple?
TechnoTronic
« Reply #17 on: November 12, 2021, 11:09:16 PM »
Notty Smoggy is worth 7 of the posters on here.  Ckin Hell are there even 7 posters on ere?
headset
« Reply #18 on: November 13, 2021, 09:15:14 AM »
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:
Winston
« Reply #19 on: November 13, 2021, 09:43:54 AM »
Quote from: headset on November 13, 2021, 09:15:14 AM
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:

Do you miss your red raw days, Headset?
headset
« Reply #20 on: November 13, 2021, 11:06:52 AM »
Quote from: Winston on November 13, 2021, 09:43:54 AM
Quote from: headset on November 13, 2021, 09:15:14 AM
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:

Do you miss your red raw days, Headset?


monkey

I was only on a day or 2. So didnt get to enjoy or hate the place.


I was guilty of stirring the pot a touch on here between two others.


So I thought my 'RAW' banning was harsh but sort of understood it in some regards.



Kens just a front for Raw - monkey


The equivalent to when a house gets cuckooed for drugs rava


ps.. raws is not into drugs -------------------------------- it's just me giving an understandable example of Ken' raw role monkey banter ken if you are watching in  mcl
Winston
« Reply #21 on: November 13, 2021, 05:26:11 PM »
Quote from: headset on November 13, 2021, 11:06:52 AM
Quote from: Winston on November 13, 2021, 09:43:54 AM
Quote from: headset on November 13, 2021, 09:15:14 AM
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:

Do you miss your red raw days, Headset?


monkey

I was only on a day or 2. So didnt get to enjoy or hate the place.


I was guilty of stirring the pot a touch on here between two others.


So I thought my 'RAW' banning was harsh but sort of understood it in some regards.



Kens just a front for Raw - monkey


The equivalent to when a house gets cuckooed for drugs rava


ps.. raws is not into drugs -------------------------------- it's just me giving an understandable example of Ken' raw role monkey banter ken if you are watching in  mcl



Thats not very long. Short and sweet 

For such loyalty being there for 2 days did you get a promotion to moderator?  mcl
headset
« Reply #22 on: November 13, 2021, 05:54:33 PM »
Quote from: Winston on November 13, 2021, 05:26:11 PM
Quote from: headset on November 13, 2021, 11:06:52 AM
Quote from: Winston on November 13, 2021, 09:43:54 AM
Quote from: headset on November 13, 2021, 09:15:14 AM
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:

Do you miss your red raw days, Headset?


monkey

I was only on a day or 2. So didnt get to enjoy or hate the place.


I was guilty of stirring the pot a touch on here between two others.


So I thought my 'RAW' banning was harsh but sort of understood it in some regards.



Kens just a front for Raw - monkey


The equivalent to when a house gets cuckooed for drugs rava


ps.. raws is not into drugs -------------------------------- it's just me giving an understandable example of Ken' raw role monkey banter ken if you are watching in  mcl



Thats not very long. Short and sweet 

For such loyalty being there for 2 days did you get a promotion to moderator?  mcl

I come clean straight away - I could have pissed about but thought better of it -

He wouldn't have given me a mod job anyway - he dishes them out to keep his numbers up - im surprised young tom hasn't got one yet unless he uses Kens rava- I don't go on it much now - I get paranoid with the remote connection lark on since me banning.
Winston
« Reply #23 on: November 13, 2021, 07:03:57 PM »
I have thought about signing up but I would need to negotiate an instant promotion to the rank of moderator before I joined

 monkey
headset
« Reply #24 on: November 14, 2021, 07:45:17 AM »
Join up - They are not that bad - a tad right wingish which I reckon will come back and haunt them one day - the way things are in sport and on the net.

I'd get sacked if I got caught up in something like that if it ever happened...I'm not pensioned off yet like towersy monkey
El Capitan
« Reply #25 on: November 14, 2021, 04:56:57 PM »
 



Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
« Reply #26 on: November 15, 2021, 07:07:25 AM »
A bit naughty that - it might get you into trouble that type of chat Kenny lad
El Capitan
« Reply #27 on: Yesterday at 05:58:15 PM »
More and more posters on there are getting sick of his QAnon conspiracy bollocks now. Will be interesting to see if the 12 admins ask him to wind it in or just slot him 



He livens the place up tbh 
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
« Reply #28 on: Yesterday at 07:25:40 PM »
Lukashenko has admitted he helped migrants into the EU

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/world-europe-59343815

The long-standing speculation and answer to one of RRs biggest riddles is finally and incredibly over   take it easy, man!

We solved it for you, RR! Woohoo

Itchy_ring
« Reply #29 on: Today at 09:22:00 AM »
I see his poison has caused a big fall out over RR, only a matter of time, he has views that go way beyond anything mainstream. One of the main reasons I stopped posting over there when he rocked up and started celebrating poor Afghans falling out of planes and posting other shite.
