Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 13, 2021, 09:48:13 AM
Home Help Search Login Register

News: SIGN UP FOR AN ACCOUNT HERE...

Pages: [1]   Go Down
« previous next »
Print
Author Topic: Notts Smog  (Read 441 times)
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 656


View Profile
« on: November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM »
Found his home
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #1 on: November 11, 2021, 07:47:54 PM »
All thats needed is to have a Middlesbrough Football forum

No politics, no conspiracy theories just football

Id sign up for that

 :like:
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 572


View Profile WWW
« Reply #2 on: November 11, 2021, 08:01:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

Have a time out from baiting those on RR.

Its non becoming of you and I know youre better than that.
Logged
Tory Cunt
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #3 on: November 11, 2021, 08:13:35 PM »
Actually I take what I said back

It would become a little boring
« Last Edit: November 11, 2021, 08:16:04 PM by Winston » Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 656


View Profile
« Reply #4 on: November 11, 2021, 08:37:41 PM »
I reeled in an obese karaoke singer, but Ive thrown him back  jc
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 248


View Profile
« Reply #5 on: November 11, 2021, 09:05:36 PM »
clues please or didn't happen......
Logged
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 035


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #6 on: November 11, 2021, 09:18:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

I get ludicrously erect when you post about other boards. Sometimes my penis even cries happy tears in to my knickers.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 656


View Profile
« Reply #7 on: November 11, 2021, 09:48:38 PM »
Another Facebook stalker  :unlike: :unlike:
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 354


View Profile
« Reply #8 on: November 11, 2021, 09:50:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 09:48:38 PM
Another Facebook stalker  :unlike: :unlike:

Yo are the facebook stalker, thats why Lisas bloke gave you a bat.
Logged
El Capitan
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 45 656


View Profile
« Reply #9 on: November 11, 2021, 10:02:35 PM »
Wooosh





Get back to Red Raw soft lad  monkey
Logged
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Bob End and his Sexy Bitch
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 17 117



View Profile
« Reply #10 on: November 11, 2021, 11:27:02 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on November 11, 2021, 08:01:34 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on November 11, 2021, 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

Have a time out from baiting those on RR.

Its non becoming of you and I know youre better than that.

It is not right to mildly bait other boards but its fine to publish photos of erect cocks and weighty naked ladies

Its me thats deranged, not the moderation on here

Thread deleted. Nearly mentioned another board by name
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 572


View Profile WWW
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 11:46:05 AM »
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 
Logged
Tory Cunt
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 572


View Profile WWW
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 11:51:12 AM »
Just send any nudes to me and Ill have a good long look at them for approval.


How old is ya wife btw?

Oh and does she do any sports?
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 035


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 11:56:36 AM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 12:07:14 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:56:36 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?

Im sure he would prefer you didnt
Logged
Ben G
Mountain King
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 4 572


View Profile WWW
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 12:08:43 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:56:36 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?

Not until you stop
Logged
Tory Cunt
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
*****
Online Online

Posts: 12 035


Bugger.


View Profile
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 12:14:55 PM »
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 12:08:43 PM
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Yesterday at 11:56:36 AM
Quote from: Ben G on Yesterday at 11:46:05 AM
Well bloody well tell me via report thread if something is bothering you.

The mentioning other thread sanction came about from just that.


Some posters were sick of it and told me so.

Alert me to any Inappropriate images that I havent seen and Ill act. 

Have you been drinking already today Bem?

Is it ok if I call you Bem?

Not until you stop

Thanks Bem.

I'm supposed to be working, but I'm on the vodka and orange. I'm just hitting the space bar on the laptop every few minutes. What's your tipple?
Logged
TechnoTronic
*****
Offline Offline

Posts: 354


View Profile
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 11:09:16 PM »
Notty Smoggy is worth 7 of the posters on here.  Ckin Hell are there even 7 posters on ere?
Logged
headset
*****
Online Online

Posts: 3 248


View Profile
« Reply #18 on: Today at 09:15:14 AM »
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:
Logged
Winston
*****
Online Online

Posts: 353


View Profile
« Reply #19 on: Today at 09:43:54 AM »
Quote from: headset on Today at 09:15:14 AM
Now now techno, even Notts smog will be cringing at that comment from you - this is not  RAW - the is no back-slapping & cock sucking on here pal.


That's why I got banned from RAW.... monkey


That's Tom and Techno we've had over here telling us how good raw posters are :gaz:

Do you miss your red raw days, Headset?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
Print
« previous next »
Jump to:  



Login with username, password and session length

Powered by MySQL Powered by PHP Powered by SMF 1.1.11 | SMF © 2006-2009, Simple Machines LLC Valid XHTML 1.0! Valid CSS!
 