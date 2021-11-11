Welcome, Guest. Please login or register.
November 11, 2021, 11:08:10 PM
Topic: Notts Smog
El Capitan
Posts: 45 652


« on: Today at 06:52:27 PM »
Found his home
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
Winston
Posts: 341


« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:47:54 PM »
All thats needed is to have a Middlesbrough Football forum

No politics, no conspiracy theories just football

Id sign up for that

 :like:
Ben G
Mountain King
Posts: 4 567


« Reply #2 on: Today at 08:01:34 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

Have a time out from baiting those on RR.

Its non becoming of you and I know youre better than that.
Tory Cunt
Winston
Posts: 341


« Reply #3 on: Today at 08:13:35 PM »
Actually I take what I said back

It would become a little boring
« Last Edit: Today at 08:16:04 PM by Winston »
El Capitan
Posts: 45 652


« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:37:41 PM »
I reeled in an obese karaoke singer, but Ive thrown him back  jc
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
headset
Posts: 3 216


« Reply #5 on: Today at 09:05:36 PM »
clues please or didn't happen......
Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse
Posts: 12 027


Bugger.


« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:18:10 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

I get ludicrously erect when you post about other boards. Sometimes my penis even cries happy tears in to my knickers.
TechnoTronic
Posts: 352


« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:46:46 PM »
Quote from: Uncle guyguy's Secret Whorehouse on Today at 09:18:10 PM
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 06:52:27 PM
Found his home

I get ludicrously erect when you post about other boards. Sometimes my penis even cries happy tears in to my knickers.

El Capitan
Posts: 45 652


« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:48:38 PM »
Another Facebook stalker  :unlike: :unlike:
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
TechnoTronic
Posts: 352


« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:50:35 PM »
Quote from: El Capitan on Today at 09:48:38 PM
Another Facebook stalker  :unlike: :unlike:

Yo are the facebook stalker, thats why Lisas bloke gave you a bat.
El Capitan
Posts: 45 652


« Reply #10 on: Today at 10:02:35 PM »
Wooosh





Get back to Red Raw soft lad  monkey
Rob Nichols ruined my life.
